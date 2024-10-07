Gurugram Mall Takes Action After Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Finds Unsuitable Conditions As Undercover Delivery Agent

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal went 'undercover' as a delivery partner in Gurugram over the weekend to better understand the working conditions faced by staff. The businessman shared a compilation of his 'inhumane' experience at Ambience Mall - from being forced to climb multiple flights of stairs to 'sneaking in' while the guards took a break in order to collect the food. A follow up post on Monday however indicated that the mall authorities had taken note of criticism.

“Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pick up point for all delivery partners. Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action. He's also agreed to let us deploy some 'walkers' inside the mall to quickly shuttle the food from the restaurant to these pickup points to hand over the food to delivery partners,” Goyal wrote on Monday afternoon.