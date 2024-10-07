IADA Members Lead The Way At 2024 NBAA With Strong Presence And Market Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wayne Starling, Executive Director of IADALAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will once again make a significant impact at the annual NBAA Business & (NBAA-BACE), taking place this year in Las Vegas from Oct. 22-24. In total, 87 IADA dealers, OEM members, and Products and Services member companies are lined up to have a presence at NBAA-BACE 2024.With 47 IADA members participating at the IADA Booth 3001, including Dealers, and Products and Services members, the event promises to be a dynamic platform for business aviation leaders. Twelve IADA dealers and OEM members and another 28 Products and Services members will have their own exhibits or static aircraft displays at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport."Our IADA members are the backbone of the preowned business aircraft resale industry accounting for more than 50 percent of the market," said Wayne Starling, Executive Director of IADA. "We are looking forward to another successful NBAA-BACE, where our members will discuss the latest market trends and lend their expertise and counsel to buyers and sellers of business aircraft," he added.The IADA Third Quarter Market Report, a respected resource offering insights from IADA members and backed by actual sales data for IADA-Accredited Dealers, will be released on NBAA-BACE Press Day, Monday, Oct. 21. This report continues to serve as a vital indicator of industry trends, reflecting IADA's substantial market influence.Currently, AircraftExchange, IADA's online marketing platform, has listings of more than 700 aircraft, primarily consisting of light, mid-size, and large business jets, ensuring a wide selection for all types of buyers. And IADA-Accredited Dealers are seeing a 40 percent rise in sales leads this year, proving the platform's effectiveness in generating interest from genuine prospects.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

