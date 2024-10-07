Kazakhstan takes significant step towards nuclear energy

(MENAFN) Kazakhstan has taken a significant step towards nuclear by in favor of constructing the country's first nuclear power plant during a held on Sunday. Preliminary results, announced by the Kazakh Central Election Commission on Monday, indicated a voter turnout of 63.66 percent, with more than 7.8 million of the 12.2 million eligible voters participating in the process.



According to the commission's briefing, 71.1 percent of voters—approximately 5.5 million individuals—expressed their support for the establishment of the nuclear facility, while just over 2 million votes were cast against the initiative. The referendum also saw participation from nearly 10,000 citizens across 74 polling stations set up abroad, where voter turnout reached an impressive 81.06 percent.



Voting commenced Sunday morning across a total of 10,249 polling stations nationwide and concluded at 8 PM local time (1500 GMT). This referendum was proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev more than a year ago, and he has emphasized the importance of this decision for Kazakhstan's future energy strategy.



Despite the significant support for the nuclear power plant, there are concerns regarding its construction, particularly given the historical context of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in northeastern Kazakhstan. This site was used for over 450 nuclear tests during the Soviet era before its closure in 1991, raising apprehensions among some citizens about the potential risks associated with nuclear energy.



During a forum last Thursday, Tokayev stressed the necessity for Kazakhstan to leverage its competitive advantages to ensure the country remains relevant in the face of global advancements. After casting his vote in the capital city of Astana, Tokayev reiterated his belief that an international consortium should be involved in the construction of the nuclear plant, emphasizing the importance of global collaboration in this critical undertaking.



The results of this referendum mark a pivotal moment for Kazakhstan as it seeks to diversify its energy sources and explore nuclear power as a viable option for meeting its growing energy demands. As the nation moves forward with this ambitious plan, the implications for both energy policy and regional stability will be closely watched by international observers.

