(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United Kingdom has officially agreed to transfer ownership of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius, bringing to a close a protracted territorial dispute that has lasted for more than five decades. The announcement was made on Thursday in a joint statement issued by the British and the Mauritian authorities, marking a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two nations.



Under the newly established terms of the agreement, the UK will recognize Mauritius' over the Chagos Islands. However, it has been stipulated that Diego Garcia, the largest island within the archipelago, will remain under British control due to the presence of a key military base used jointly by the United Kingdom and the United States. The parties involved expressed their commitment to ensure the continued operation and security of the base, which they highlighted as vital for regional and global security.



The history of the Chagos Islands dates back to 1965 when they were detached from Mauritius, just three years prior to the African nation achieving independence from British colonial rule. Subsequently, in 1966, the United Kingdom granted the United States access to Diego Garcia for the establishment of a military facility, leading to the forced removal of approximately 2,000 island inhabitants. Most of these residents were relocated to Mauritius and the Seychelles, while a smaller number ended up in the United Kingdom.



This agreement signals a notable shift in the United Kingdom’s colonial legacy in the region and reflects ongoing efforts to address historical grievances surrounding the rights and sovereignty of indigenous populations. As both nations look forward to a cooperative future, the path to full resolution regarding the Chagos archipelago serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics surrounding post-colonial relationships and territorial governance.

