African army director releases ultimatum to US envoy

(MENAFN) In a bold move, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's Chief of Defense Forces, has issued an ultimatum to U.S. Ambassador William Popp, demanding an apology to President Yoweri Museveni or his immediate departure from Uganda. This statement comes amid escalating tensions between Ugandan officials and the United States, particularly following recent U.S. sanctions imposed on several high-ranking Ugandan officials.



Since Popp assumed his role as Washington’s envoy in September 2023, he has been at the center of controversy, with several Ugandan leaders facing U.S. sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, including torture. This has raised concerns among Ugandan officials about the ambassador's perceived interference in the country’s affairs. Reports indicate that the U.S. embassy in Kampala has been actively collaborating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and opposition groups, further straining diplomatic relations.



In a series of posts on X, Kainerugaba accused Popp of "disrespecting" President Museveni and undermining Uganda's constitution. He set a deadline for the ambassador to apologize by Monday morning at 9:00 AM, warning that failure to do so would lead to demands for his expulsion from the country.



The general emphasized that while Ugandan authorities maintain a respect for the United States, recent actions have led to a perception that the U.S. is working against the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the ruling party founded by Museveni, which has been in power since 1986.



Kainerugaba asserted that the matter transcends personal grievances, framing it as a national issue. He remarked, “No foreign country will ever dominate Uganda again,” referencing the country’s colonial history under British rule from 1894 to 1962.



As of now, Ambassador Popp has not publicly responded to the ultimatum, leaving the diplomatic community watching closely as tensions continue to rise between the two nations. The situation underscores the delicate balance of international relations and the challenges faced by foreign diplomats operating in countries with complex political landscapes.

