(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Russian lawmakers are drafting a bill aimed at banning the promotion of what they describe as "destructive ideology," which would include the controversial practice known as quadrobics. This subculture, which has recently gained popularity among young people, involves individuals—known as "quadrobers"—impersonating animals by moving on all fours and imitating their sounds, often while donning masks and costumes.



Deputy chair of the State Duma Education Committee, Yana Lantratova, discussed the proposed legislation in an interview with RIA Novosti. She indicated that quadrobics, which has surged in popularity due to viral videos on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, poses a concern for Russian society. The trend is thought to have originated from Japanese athlete Kenichi Ito, who gained recognition in 2015 for setting a Guinness World Record by running 100 meters on all fours.



Lantratova emphasized that while quadrobers themselves are not criminals, they are victims of a growing subculture that may lead to harmful ideologies. She is advocating for legal repercussions against those who promote such behaviors, arguing that the communities surrounding quadrobics are not as benign as they may initially appear.



The topic has ignited heated discussions within Russian political circles, with some lawmakers calling for stricter regulations. Just this week, State Duma Deputy Sergey Kolunov urged the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, to consider imposing administrative and criminal penalties on the parents of children participating in quadrobics.



As this legislation develops, it highlights the ongoing tensions in Russia regarding youth culture and the state's response to emerging trends. With quadrobics becoming a focal point for lawmakers, the implications of such a ban may extend beyond just this one subculture, potentially affecting broader expressions of creativity and identity among young people in the country.

