Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Two American Biologists For Microrna Discovery

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun as winners of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. These scientists were awarded for discovering microRNA, which plays a crucial role in gene regulation.

MicroRNAs are small RNA molecules that significantly impact gene regulation. This groundbreaking discovery introduced a new principle in gene regulation, highlighting that microRNAs are essential for multicellular organisms, including humans.

Victor R. Ambros, an American developmental biologist, discovered the first known microRNA. He is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. Gary B. Ruvkun, also an American molecular biologist, works at Massachusetts General Hospital and is a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Both scientists have significantly advanced genetic and molecular biology research, greatly influencing human understanding of genetic mechanisms.

The Nobel Prize ceremony will be held on December 10th in Stockholm, where the laureates will receive their medals, diplomas, and prize money.

The Nobel Prize was established in 1895 by Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel. Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, decided to dedicate his wealth to rewarding individuals with the most significant achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace, aiming to encourage innovations that benefit humanity.

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901. Over the years, they have become one of the most prestigious global awards. In 1968, Sweden's central bank added a prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel.

The selection process for Nobel laureates is rigorous and involves scientific and expert committees. The names of nominees and the selection process remain confidential for 50 years.

In 2023, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research on mRNA technology, which contributed to the development of COVID-19 vaccines. mRNA plays a crucial role in delivering instructions from DNA to produce essential proteins that repair the body's structure. Karikó and Weissman found ways to modify mRNA to stimulate the immune system to create antibodies when introduced via a vaccine.

The Nobel Committee will announce the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics winner on Tuesday, October 8. In 2023, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier won the Physics Prize for developing ultra-short laser pulses, enabling the study of electron movements.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, October 9. In 2023, Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov won the Chemistry Prize for their work on quantum dots. These tiny particles emit different colors of light and have numerous applications in optics and electronics.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on Thursday, October 10. In 2023, Norwegian writer Jon Fosse won the Literature Prize for his significant contributions to drama and fiction, especially his series“Septology,” which explores themes such as death, memory, and art.

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, October 11. In 2023, Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, won the prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her advocacy for human rights and freedom.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on Monday, October 14. In 2023, Professor Claudia Goldin, an economist from Harvard University, received the award for her research on women's roles in the labour market, analyzing over 200 years of labour data in the U.S. Goldin became the third woman to win the Economics Prize, which has been awarded to 90 men so far.

The Nobel Prizes continue to honour remarkable contributions to humanity, shaping the future through groundbreaking research and inspiring the world with innovative solutions to global challenges. The prizes reflect Nobel's vision of rewarding advancements that significantly impact society and improve human lives.

