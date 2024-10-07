Saied Re-Elected Tunisia President With 90.7% Of The Vote: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tunisia's President Kais Saied was re-elected on Monday with 90.69 percent of the vote, the head of the electoral authority ISIE said on national television.

Saied, 66, won Sunday's election by a landslide, with his challengers Ayachi Zemmal collecting 7.3 percent and Zouhair Maghzaoui 1.9 percent of votes cast, ISIE said.

The turnout was 28.8 percent.