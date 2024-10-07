NIU Technologies To Host U.S. Launch Of New Kqi 100F Electric Scooter At Electrify Expo New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Debuting at Citi Field, October 12-13, the KQi 100F showcases NIU's cutting-edge urban mobility solution at an approachable price point

- Electrify attendees will get the first opportunity in the U.S. to test ride the high-performance, easily transportable scooter that is perfect for city commuters

- are invited to schedule private demos of the product in person at Electrify Expo New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the U.S. launch of its latest product, the KQi 100F kick scooter, at the upcoming Electrify Expo in New York. The event will take place at Citi Field on October 12-13, 2024, marking the first time U.S. consumers will experience the KQi 100F, a powerful, sustainable solution for urban transportation. The KQi 100F will launch in Best Buy November 1, including Best Buy Partner+ which allows customers to enjoy same day in-store pickup and checkout via Shopify.

The KQi 100F kick scooter embodies NIU's dedication to providing smart, eco-friendly mobility solutions for urban commuters. Built with enhanced performance capabilities and state-of-the-art technology encased in a sleek design, the KQi 100F offers a highly transportable option that enables easy commutes to work, the subway or to the bus. The convenient foldable handles allow the product to compactly fit under a bus seat, beside a desk or wherever the rider's next destination may be, eliminating storage hassles.

Thanks to the conical surface design and superior manufacturing process, the foldable handlebar is precisely aligned and features self-locking properties, ensuring it remains stable and steady while riding. The KQi 100F has an MSRP of $449.

“After a successful European launch, we are excited to bring the KQi 100 series to the U.S. market,” explained Ben McGill, Head of North America of NIU.“The KQi 100F is the perfect mix of high performance, speed and affordability. As cities across America continue to seek sustainable solutions to urban mobility challenges, we believe the KQi 100F is the perfect option for individuals looking to travel in a greener, more efficient way.”

Electrify Expo, the largest electric vehicle festival in North America, offers hands-on experience with the latest in electric mobility technology. Attendees of the New York event will have the opportunity to test-ride the KQi 100F and experience its cutting-edge design and performance first-hand. Following the event, the scooter will be on sale in-store and online at Best Buy and online through Amazon, Shopify and Target.

The KQi 100P, which made its debut at Walmart retailers last month and will be in Kohl's beginning in November, will also be at Electrify Expo New York for consumers to test ride.

About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

