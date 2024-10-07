Israeli military announces carrying out airstrikes targeting Hezbollah intelligence facilities in Beirut

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of military operations, the Israeli military announced that it has carried out targeting Hezbollah intelligence facilities in Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their jets struck what they identified as Hezbollah’s “intelligence headquarters,” along with several command centers and additional sites deemed part of the group’s “terrorist infrastructure.”



The strikes not only hit targets in Beirut but also extended to Hezbollah locations in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. The IDF reported the destruction of a weapons storage facility and a command center during these operations. In conjunction with airstrikes, Israeli troops have been engaged in cross-border operations against Hezbollah, conducting raids in the Jabaliya area of Gaza.



The impact of these airstrikes has been significant, with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting that at least 11 individuals were killed and 17 others injured as a result of the Israeli bombings on Sunday. Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound in Deir al-Balah, alleging that it was being utilized by Hamas as a command and control center.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued its rocket attacks into northern Israel, with projectiles detected over Haifa and the Upper Galilee region. Local media reported injuries resulting from these attacks, with at least ten people hurt overnight. Notably, eight individuals were evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus for treatment following the strikes.



This ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah underscores the volatility of the region and the significant humanitarian impact of military actions on both sides. As hostilities persist, the situation remains tense, with both military operations and civilian casualties rising.

