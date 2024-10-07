Board Member And Former Chief Risk Officer John Mcmurray Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to John McMurray of New Braunfels, Texas, in the United States.John is a member of the board of directors at BECU, a credit union based in Seattle, Washington, where he currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee and chair of the Finance & Risk Committee. He is the former chief risk officer and chief audit executive for Russell Investments and served as a member of the board of directors for the UCITS and AIFMD platforms of Russell Investments Ireland Limited. There he was the designated director for risk and a member of the Investment and Governance committees. John's career encompasses more than 35 years of risk and investment management experience with large commercial and government-sponsored financial institutions. He served as an instructor in applied mathematics and finance at the University of Washington, is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds the CFA designation from the CFA Institute and the CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University. John earned a BS degree from Trinity University, an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and an MS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.“John brings a long and impressive background to his board work, focused on risk and governance,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "By enhancing his already extensive knowledge through our program, he provides an even more valuable perspective to the boards he serves."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is an excellent and relevant program!” said Mr. McMurray.“The curriculum is tailored to board directors and covers a comprehensive range of important risk subjects. Highly recommended for those interested or engaged in risk governance roles.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

