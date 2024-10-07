Report states anti-Semitic occurrence spears in US

(MENAFN) The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported a dramatic increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, coinciding with the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that began last October. This rise marks the highest number of recorded anti-Semitic acts in the country, highlighting a troubling trend amid escalating tensions in the region.



As the conflict enters its second year, it is a poignant reminder of the events that unfolded on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,100 people and the abduction of more than 200 hostages. In response, Israel initiated extensive bombing and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza, which have reportedly led to the deaths of over 40,000 individuals. These actions have ignited pro-Palestinian demonstrations and anti-war protests globally, including significant gatherings on various U.S. college campuses.



According to the ADL's press release, over 10,000 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the US from October 7, 2023, to September 24, 2024—more than triple the number documented in the previous year. Notably, at least 1,200 of these incidents occurred on college campuses, while more than 3,000 were linked to “anti-Israel rallies.”



ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expressed concern over the pervasive climate of fear and hostility faced by Jewish Americans. “Today, we mourn the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, marking one year since the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. From that day on, Jewish Americans haven’t had a single moment of respite,” he stated.



The ADL's Center of Extremism compiled statistics revealing that 150 incidents involved physical assaults, 1,840 were acts of vandalism, and a staggering 8,015 were categorized as verbal or written harassment.



This troubling rise in anti-Semitic incidents underscores the complex interplay between global events and local dynamics, with many Jewish communities feeling increasingly vulnerable amidst the broader context of the ongoing conflict. As tensions continue to escalate, the need for dialogue and understanding within society remains critical.

