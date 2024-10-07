Dundee Precious Metals Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Production Results And Timing Of Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or“the Company”) today announced preliminary and copper production results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

“Chelopech continued to deliver strong results, consistent with its long track record. production at Ada Tepe was impacted by temporary operational challenges during the quarter, which have now been resolved,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer.“With strong year-to-date results and production expected to increase in the fourth quarter, both mines are on track to achieve 2024 guidance.” Production Highlights Preliminary results for the third quarter and nine months of 2024 are provided in the table below:

Ore processed Metals contained in concentrate produced Payable metals in concentrate sold

(Kt) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Q3 2024 Chelopech 512.8 43.9 7.3 37.7 6.5 Ada Tepe 198.3 16.2 – 15.5 – Consolidated 711.1 60.1 7.3 53.2 6.5 First nine months of 2024 Chelopech 1,592.9 125.1 21.9 105.1 18.4 Ada Tepe 574.9 65.3 – 64.1 – Consolidated 2,167.8 190.4 21.9 169.2 18.4 2024 full-year guidance ( 1) Chelopech 2,090 – 2,200 155 – 175 29 – 34 130 – 145 23 – 27 Ada Tepe 710 – 800 90 – 110 – 80 – 100 – Consolidated 2,800 – 3,000 245 – 285 29 – 34 210 – 245 23 – 27

(1) As disclosed in Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended June 30 2024, issued on August 1, 2024, available at and at .



Operational Highlights

Chelopech produced approximately 43,900 ounces of gold and 7.3 million pounds of copper in the third quarter. Gold production was in-line with expectations, while copper production was slightly lower than planned. Chelopech is on-track to achieve its 2024 guidance targets for gold and copper production.

Ada Tepe produced approximately 16,200 ounces of gold in the third quarter, which was lower than planned. This was a result of lower than expected grades, recoveries and fleet availability, as well as low rainfall in the region during the quarter. DPM anticipates increased production in the fourth quarter as mining has transitioned to an area of the pit with higher grades and recoveries, and challenges affecting fleet availability have been resolved based on root cause analysis and recent performance. Ada Tepe remains on track to achieve its guidance for gold production.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

DPM continues to return capital to shareholders through a sustainable quarterly dividend and share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid.

During the third quarter, DPM repurchased 1,072,500 common shares at an average price of US$9.25 (Cdn$12.57) per share for a total of approximately US$9.9 million. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 3,399,511 common shares at an average price of US$8.32 (Cdn$11.36) per share for a total of approximately US$28.3 million.

As previously announced in August 2024, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per share on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2024.

Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

The Company plans to release its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The news release, MD&A and condensed interim consolidated financial statements will be posted on and .

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9 AM EST, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate via conference call, register in advance at the link in the following table to receive the dial-in information as well as a personalized PIN code to access the call.

Conference call date and time Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – 9 AM EST Call registration Webcast link Replay Archive will be available on



About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company's purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company's resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 365-5191

... Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

...



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

