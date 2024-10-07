Introducing HALT! - The Most Revolutionary Fire Safety Device To Officially Launch For National Fire Safety Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Best All-In-One Handheld ARESOL FOAM SPRAY Fire Extinguisher, Easy-To-Use And Highly Effective At Stopping Small Fires Before They Become Bigger Problems

- Founder and CEO Jerry Bello

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Halt! Fire Fighting Foam Spray is an innovative, handheld fire-fighting spray solution designed for rapid fire suppression. Its revolutionary triple-action formula is highly effective, yet safe for use around children and pets. Plant-based, it leaves no harmful residue for easy cleanup after extinguishing a fire. With a simple "aim, point and shoot" action, users can use one hand to tackle multiple fire types, including grease, electrical, lithium-ion battery fires and more, making it highly effective in hot spots around the home, especially the kitchen. HALT! Handheld is aiming to become the leading fire safety innovation, with its easy-to-use, easy-to-store, highly effective Fire Suppressor technology – all Made in the USA.

Halt! Handheld Foam Sprays are consumer-friendly, and designed to be kept within arm's reach of where fire risks are most prevalent. This ensures that consumers can act swiftly to prevent a manageable mishap from escalating into a disastrous blaze. Halt! is easy to store and deploy, and offers high-tech fire suppression with a simple point-and-spray mechanism.

“Halt is committed to increasing fire safety awareness and providing innovative, easy-to-use solutions for everyday safety challenges. With HALT! Handheld, we are making fire safety more accessible, intuitive, and effective for everyone.” says Founder and CEO Jerry Bello.“Our handheld fire suppressors are easy to store due to their light weight and small size, so you can keep them near where fire risks are most likely. (e.g. store under the kitchen sink not far from the oven/stove). They are easy to find because of our high lumen bright safety-green colored can and easy to use, because it sprays like familiar household cleaning products, We have a very effective triple-action formula used by fire departments across the country, and it comes in an aluminum spray can, which ensures it will NOT rust for outdoor storage. Our patented 'knockdown power' propellant helps put out small fires within seconds.”

Halt! is ideal for kitchens, outdoor grills, fire pits, garages and more offering effective fire protection in a sleek, ergonomic design. The bright safety-green color ensures quick identification during emergencies, and its small size allows for convenient storage in key areas like under the sink or the grill. According to the NFPA“Cooking causes over 150,000 home structure fires per year.”

Backed by advanced technology, Halt! offers peace of mind without the bulk of traditional extinguishers, making it the perfect upgrade for modern fire safety Fire Fighting Foam Spray is an essential addition to any kitchen safety kit. Accidents happen, and Halt! is specifically designed to tackle grease, oil, and electrical fires that are common in the kitchen. Compact and easy to use, it's perfect for quick access when people need it most.

For the adventurer and outdoor explorers who love camping, grilling, or road-tripping, Halt! Fire Fighting Foam Spray is an essential addition to their gear. Designed to handle multiple fire types, it is a key portable companion for campfires, RVs, and outdoor grills. Lightweight and easy to use, Halt! serves as an assurance for outdoor activities, offering quick action in the face of unexpected fire hazards. With its versatility and ease of use, it's a must-have safety tool for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors.

“We are excited to introduce HALT! Handheld, a revolutionary advancement in fire safety that is set to transform how we handle fire emergencies in the Incipient Stage. Proudly 100% Made in the USA, HALT! Handheld features a highly effective, non-toxic commercial-grade formula. It's designed to be incredibly easy to use, simple to store near high-risk areas in the home, and quick to locate, thanks to its bright, luminous color in critical moments. With HALT!, you can confidently be prepared to protect your loved ones.” – Co-Founder, Anthony Fallon.

Unlike traditional fire extinguishers, HALT! Handheld offers unparalleled convenience and portability, making it a simplified solution for personal and household fire safety. With its sleek design and user - friendly functionality, HALT! empowers everyone, from homeowners to outdoor enthusiasts, to handle fire emergencies with confidence and ease.

Key Features of HALT! Handheld:

Easy to Use: No complicated instructions or bulky equipment. Simply aim, point, and extinguish.

Easy to Store: Compact and lightweight, HALT! Handheld fits seamlessly in your kitchen, car, or camping gear.

Easy to Find: The bright, high-visibility design ensures it's always easy to locate in an emergency.

Highly Effective: Commercial-grade, triple-action formula cuts off oxygen, seals the fuel, and quickly lowers the heat.



“At Halt!®, we believe that safety should be simple and accessible. Engineered for ease-of-use, these extinguishers are as straightforward to use as familiar household spray products - just point and shoot to quell flames fast. Engineered for effectiveness, these extinguishers use a state-of-the-art, commercial-grade foam spray with 'triple-action' technology that is used in high-risk industrial settings, and at fire departments all across the USA.” , Co-Founder, Marc Portney.

The Halt! Mission:

Halt!'s mission is to empower individuals to effectively manage fire emergencies with easy-to-use, foolproof products, to solve fires with unprecedented speed, ease and reliability. They are dedicated to providing innovative, user-friendly fire safety solutions that are designed for quick response and immediate control of potential dangers. They aim to provide consumers with effective products that are not complicated, not clumsy to use, nor intimidating - but rather products that they can use more calmly, with high confidence and a sense of familiarity and simplicity. Their ultimate goal is to help drive household penetration of at least one fire suppressant device from today's 43% of homes, to 100% of homes..

Visit online at // Tag and Follow at @haltfireofficial

Press Contact: Alexandra Lasky

The Influence

