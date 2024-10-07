Stewella Daville Led As Lead Style Coordinator For FUBU At Atlanta Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stewella Daville, an influential figure in the fashion industry, successfully served as the Lead Style Coordinator for FUBU at Atlanta Fashion Week 2024. The highly anticipated presentation took place on October 4th, with Stewella bringing her unique blend of experience and creativity to FUBU's iconic brand.

Stewella, who transitioned from a successful modeling career into a pivotal role in fashion show production, curated the looks that celebrated FUBU's heritage while incorporating modern streetwear elements. Her leadership ensured that FUBU's presentation was not only a tribute to its legacy but also an inspiring glimpse into the future of street fashion.

Reflecting on her role, Stewella expressed her deep gratitude to Cecily Groves, VP of Brand Management & Licensing for FUBU, and Camille Marine, Brand Creative Director.

"I wouldn't have had the opportunity to walk or coordinate for FUBU if it wasn't for Cecily and Camille. Their belief in me has been instrumental, and I'm honored to have contributed to such an iconic brand's show during Atlanta Fashion Week."

Stewella's involvement with FUBU at Atlanta Fashion Week underscored her growing influence in the fashion industry, and the show received wide praise for its energy, innovation, and respect for FUBU's deep cultural roots.

About FUBU

FUBU ("For Us, By Us") is a pioneering brand in urban and streetwear fashion, founded by Daymond John, with Carl Brown and J. Alexander Martin serving as co-founders. Established in 1992, the brand has become a global symbol of cultural pride and entrepreneurship. Known for its bold designs and influential role in the streetwear movement, FUBU continues to evolve, combining its rich heritage with forward-thinking fashion to inspire new generations.

About Atlanta Fashion Week

Atlanta Fashion Week is one of the most prominent fashion events in the southeastern U.S., founded by Angela Watts. The event showcases top designers and emerging talents, bringing together creatives and industry leaders for a celebration of innovation, style, and diversity in fashion.

