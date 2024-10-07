Future Of US Airpower In Turbulent Disarray

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Navy and Air Force have become a tale of two sixth-generation fighter programs, with the former service pressing ahead with its F/A-XX and the latter holding fire on its NGAD. The divergent directions raise questions about the services' future interoperability and the ability of the US to maintain air superiority in a future conflict with China.

US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti recently announced that the Navy plans to award an F/A-XX contract soon, with defense contractors , Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman all in the running to build the carrier-based combat jet, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported .

The F/A-XX aims to transcend and replace the F/A-18 Super Hornet and E/A-18 Growler with advanced sensors, lethality, range and integration with unmanned systems. According to the Air & Space Forces Magazine report, the fighter is expected to enter service in the 2030s.

At the same time, the Air Force's highly anticipated sixth-generation NGAD, designed to replace the F-22 Raptor, faces potential budget cuts, with Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall reportedly seeking a more affordable design, the same news report said.

The Air & Space Forces Magazine report notes both services aim to align their future aircraft plans to ensure complementary capabilities. But while the US Air Force's NGAD and US Navy's F/A-XX advance unmanned integration and new technologies, they each face distinct challenges due to different priorities.

In a December 2023 articl for The National Interest, Maya Carlin notes that the US Air Force's NGAD project, rooted in 2014 DARPA studies, aims to replace the F-22 Raptor with a fleet of 200 stealth jets and 1,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed as“loyal wingmen.” The UAVs are less survivable but numerous and intended to overwhelm adversaries, including China's now larger air fleet.