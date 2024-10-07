Navigating Wealth: Exploring The Future Landscape Of Investment Banking & Trading Services Market 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Navigating Wealth: Exploring the Future Landscape of & Trading Services | 2027

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Advisory, AND Others) and Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global investment banking & trading services industry was estimated at $267.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $520.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.Get Sample PDF Here:Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-The rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compel businesses to arrange finances for their business expansions has worked as the major factor driving the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. Also, the surge in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies and the increase in the need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms supplement the growth yet more. On the other hand, rapid growth in cyber-attacks & data thefts and stringent government regulations imposed by several government bodies restrain the growth to some extent. However, developing economies offer significant opportunities for investment banking solution providers. This factor has been beneficial for the market growth.Covid-19 scenario-Evolving financial regulations, during the pandemic, have impacted the global investment banking & trading services market negatively.However, the key players in the market have started enhancing the existing business models and operational platforms, which in turn has aided the market to recoup soon.The trading & related services segment to lead the trail by 2027-Based on service type, the trading & related services segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global investment banking & trading services market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. This is attributed to the fact that demand for trading activities such as principal trading & market making and proprietary trading is gaining momentum among financial advisory firms, banks, insurance companies, and others. The financial advisory segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, because investment bankers are increasingly providing financial advisory services to a wide range of clients across several government bodies, corporations, and institutions.Make an Enquiry:The BFSI segment to maintain the lion's share-Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global investment banking & trading services market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is because investment banking primarily provides trading & related services such as underwriting to manage risk & raise funds. Simultaneously, the healthcare segment would register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. This is because this sector essentially engages in exporting & importing and pharmaceutical chemicals & healthcare finance for the purchase of medicines & equipment.North America garnered the major share in terms of revenue-Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global investment banking & trading services market, owing to a sharp rise in financial activities in the emerging economies and increased focus on expanding business activities in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to a sharp rise in financial activities in the emerging economies and increased focus on expanding business activities in the province.Key players in the industry-Bank of America Corporation. Barclays. CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG. Citigroup, Inc.. Deutsche Bank AG. Goldman Sachs. JPMorgan Chase & Co.. Morgan Stanley. UBS. Wells FargoKey findings of the studyBy service type, the trading & related services segment led the investment banking & trading services market size, in terms of revenue, in 2019.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest investment banking & trading services market share in 2019.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.Request Customization:Table Of ContentChapter 1 : INTRODUCTIONChapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARYChapter 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPEChapter 4 : INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICES MARKET BY SERVICE TYPEChapter 5 : INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICES MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALSChapter 6 : INVESTMENT BANKING & TRADING SERVICES MARKET BY REGIONChapter 7 : COMPANY PROFILESLIST OF TABLESLIST OF FIGURESTop Trending Reports:Credit Intermediation Market :Direct Insurance Carriers Market :BFSI BPO Market :Trade Surveillance System Market :Florida Digital Lending Market :Note Sorter Market :Vietnam Mobile Payment Market :Enterprise Asset Leasing Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 