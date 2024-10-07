Azerbaijan Engages In CIS Coordination Council On Tax Reforms And Digital Innovations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A high-level meeting of the Coordination Council of the heads of
tax services from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member
states took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with Azerbaijan actively
participating, Azernews reports.
The event brought together top officials from the tax
authorities of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Armenia. The Azerbaijani
delegation was led by Orkhan Nazarli, head of the State Tax Service
(DVX/STS) under the Ministry of Economy.
Kyrgyz Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential
Administration, Akylbek Japarov, delivered the opening speech,
stressing the importance of enhancing payment transparency and
streamlining VAT refund procedures through digital solutions.
Altynbek Abduvapov, head of the Kyrgyz State Tax Service, and Denis
Trefilov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Executive Committee,
welcomed participants to the meeting.
In his address, Orkhan Nazarli emphasized the significance of
the Coordination Council as a platform for sharing knowledge,
organizing tax authority operations, and promoting collaboration
among international partners. Nazarli highlighted Azerbaijan's
strong focus on tracking developments in the international business
environment and its success in implementing advanced tax practices.
He underscored the growing influence of the digital economy on tax
policy changes worldwide, noting that Azerbaijan's tax system is
actively engaged in various digital transformation projects. He
expressed the country's readiness to share its experience and
expertise in this area.
Telman Mammadov, Head of the Department of Economic Analysis and
Forecasting Implementation Control at DVX, presented "Ensuring
Payment Transparency and Applying Digital Solutions to Facilitate
VAT Refund." Mammadov elaborated on Azerbaijan's innovative
mechanisms for VAT implementation, including the VAT refund
project, modern regulations, VAT deposit accounts, and other
incentivizing tools designed to improve the country's tax
administration.
The meeting participants exchanged experiences on tax
administration improvement through the use of information
technology and discussed the implementation of new digital
projects. The meeting concluded with the approval of the Work Plan
for the Coordination Council of the heads of tax services of CIS
member states for 2024-2025, paving the way for further
collaboration and development in the region's tax policies.
This event showcased Azerbaijan's proactive role in shaping
digital tax innovations, reflecting its ongoing commitment to
transparency and efficiency in tax services.
