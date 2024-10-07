BPS Exhibition Showcases Tapestry Of Knowledge, Curiosity And Innovations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amalgam 2024 - A Fusion of Ideas, from the departments of Social Science, Science and Technology, Commerce, Humanities and Languages commenced at Birla Public School, Doha, on October 3, 2024, with great fervour and vitality. It concluded on October 4.

The which was a celebration of multiple subjects that have come together to display a colourful tapestry of knowledge, curiosity and innovations, was inaugurated by chief guest, Gope Shahani, Chairman of Birla Public School Doha.

The event was graced by the presence of the Board of Directors, Dr. Mohan Thomas, C V Rappai, Lukose K. Chacko, and the Management Representative, Chindhu Antony Rappai, Siddharth Shahani and special guest Sujith Raphael.

The Senior Leadership team accompanied the dignitaries to witness the exhibits and Principal Dr. Anand R. Nair appreciated the students, teachers, and the heads of the departments for their commendable competition that resulted in showcasing the best talents. He requested the parents to visit and validate the efforts of 1,500 participants from Grades 5 to 12 and their exhibits in more than 80 rooms and the grand displays in the school auditorium.

The exciting canvas of the expo featured an impressive array of student-led projects: The Birla Planetarium, the award winning Automated Geodesic Greenhouse also known as GRASS, the Bard's Theatre, a Walk down the Memory Lane with Malgudi Moments, the Stock Market Simulator, the Chronicles of Time to the World of Timeless Treasures, from India's Heritage to Qatar's Modern Marvels, Celestial Rhythms and the Vibrant Display of various Lands and Cultures of India. VPs, Radhika Rele and Edna Fernandez, HMs, HoDs and teachers coordinated the efforts of the students.

Amalgam 2024 underscored the school's dedication to experiential learning, wherein the students of Grade 5 to 12 confidently projected the real-life applications of the concepts learnt in classrooms. The expo highlighted students' creative and innovative skills reinforcing Birla Public School's role in providing a nurturing environment that prioritises students' innate potentials.