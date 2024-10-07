Racing Legend Jacques Villeneuve Engages CYPFER To Embolden Cybersecurity & Digital Resilience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Villeneuve Looks to Be a Living Demonstration of Futurizing Racing Brands and The Business of Motorsports



MIAMI, LONDON and TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jacques Villeneuve, former Formula 1 World Champion and current F4 team owner, announced today the strategic partnership with Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Intelligence Advisor for Villeneuve's racing teams.

"The integration of advanced in motorsports demands equally advanced cybersecurity measures," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "With Jacques Villeneuve's teams pushing the limits of innovation, we are dedicated to protecting their digital infrastructure, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining competitive advantage," states Tobok.

The motorsports industry is increasingly reliant on digital technology, from car telemetry to race strategy simulations. According to a report by Cybersecurity Ventures, the cybercrime epidemic is predicted to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, with the sports sector being a significant target due to its high-profile nature and valuable data.

"Racing at the highest levels requires not only physical and mechanical excellence but also digital security," says Jacques Villeneuve. "Partnering with CYPFER gives us the confidence that our sensitive data, from race strategies to telemetry, is secure from cyber threats. This collaboration is a crucial part of our commitment to our core mission: winning races and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in motorsports," concludes Villeneuve.

"Entering the world of motorsports with Jacques Villeneuve is an exciting milestone for CYPFER," shares Tobok. "Jacques' legacy in racing and his forward-thinking approach make him an ideal collaborator. We are ready to safeguard his teams' digital assets and contribute to their continued success," concludes Tobok.

