Durga Puja 2024: Viral Video Shows Unique Raindrop Theme In Kolkata Pandal Netizens Hail, 'Creativity Of West Bengal'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Durga Puja 2024, like any other year, has become an occasion to blend creativity and innovation in Kolkata pandals. This year, a unique presentation at Salt Late AK Block has stunned people both and offline.

In its 37th year of Durga Puja celebrations, the organisers have chosen the theme of“Rainwater Conservation”. However, it is their unconventional approach that has impressed netizens. With a budget of ₹75 lakh, the AK Block Durga Puja this year highlights the looming drinking water crisis.

| Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Check puja timings, rituals

Under the guidance of veteran theme-maker Bhabatosh Sutar, the pandal has been transformed into a visual and auditory representation of rainfall, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

The pandal features the sound of artificial raindrops, which blend seamlessly with the beats of the traditional dhak. To achieve the desired sound effect, various utensils have been placed in a pit, where water droplets fall in a computer-designed pattern. This setup produces a harmonious soundscape that mimics the natural rhythm of rainfall.

| Durga Puja 2024: 'Mutton Biryani', 'Basanti pulao' treat for West Bengal jailers

According to Sutar, rainwater conservation is an impending global crisis, which many are ignoring, especially in regions blessed with rivers.

“When the opportunity came, I picked this theme as the (Salt Lake) township stands on the basin of the river Bidyadhari, where wetlands were reclaimed,” he told The Telegraph.

| Kolkata Metro to extend services till 4 am on THESE days during Durga Puja

The Durga Puja 2024 organisers shared a video of the raindrops (Bari Bindu in Bengali) on their Instagram channel. The video has been viewed 2.5 million times so far.

The search volume for“Durga Puja” has been high on Google:

Netizens react

Netizens seemed stunned by the creativity. Here are some of their reactions:

“Listen carefully to the music made by water. This same music is used during Durga Maa's aarti and puja. It's the insane creativity of our West Bengal. They've managed to play dhak using water.”