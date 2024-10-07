Sajid Khan Releases ‘Jashn-E-Ghazal’ Honouring Late Brother Wajid Khan On His Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) composer Sajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid is remembering his late brother Wajid Khan on the latter's birth anniversary. Paying a tribute to his brother, Sajid has released the album 'Jashn-E-Ghazal' which consists of ten Ghazals

The album features several prominent artistes from the world of Indian classical and mainstream music including Padma Shri Ustad Ahmed Hussain, Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shaan, Muskan, Papon, Padma Shri Hariharan, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Mohammed Vakil, Sayli Kamble, and Niti Dinesh Jain.

Produced and composed by Sajid-Wajid and directed by Nadeem Akhtar, 'Jashn-E-Ghazal' is an emotional symphony that transcends generations. These ten ghazals are crafted with a contemporary twist while maintaining the richness and depth of classical melodies, ensuring that both long-time ghazal aficionados and the younger generation can experience and appreciate the beauty of this art form.

Sajid Khan said,“My brother Wajid was not just my partner in music but also my anchor, my guide, and my biggest supporter. As I remember him today on his birthday, I wanted to do something that reflects both his passion for music and the love we shared for timeless melodies. 'Jashn-E-Ghazal' is a celebration of that bond. I hope these ghazals resonate with everyone as much as they do with me”.

In 'Jashn-E-Ghazal', Sajid honours his brother's contribution to music, celebrating not only their shared journey but also Wajid's enduring presence in the hearts of music lovers.

Wajid passed away in June 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

'Jashn-E-Ghazal' promises to evoke deep emotions and offer listeners a powerful musical experience-melodies that will touch the soul, crafted with care, and delivered by legends who know how to stir emotions through their voices.

The album is available to stream on Taleem Music's YouTube channel.