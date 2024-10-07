Rwanda Rolls Out Marburg Vaccine Trials Amid Rising Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Kigali, Oct 7 (IANS) Rwanda began administering Marburg vaccine trials, prioritising frontline workers as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Marburg virus (MVD) in the country.

Rwandan Sabin Nsanzimana on Sunday told a press in the national capital of Kigali that the first round of trial vaccinations targets healthcare workers, emergency responders, and individuals who have had contact with confirmed Marburg cases.

"We have received 700 doses of the vaccine, and we are hopeful that more will arrive soon to continue our efforts in safeguarding the health of our people," Nsanzimana said, emphasising the importance of protecting frontline workers, particularly those at high risk of exposure, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Marburg vaccine, produced by the Sabin Vaccine Institute, has already proven effective in countries like Uganda and Kenya," Nsanzimana said, emphasising that it is both safe and trusted.

To ensure timely diagnosis, Rwanda has expanded its testing capacity by establishing laboratories in every province, including Kigali, added Nsanzimana.

At the same event, Brian Chirombo, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Rwanda, stressed the importance of protecting healthcare workers, noting that the virus initially affected medical professionals.

"If doctors get sick, there will be no one to treat the people. We must protect our frontline workers to ensure they can continue to save lives," Chirombo said.

He also confirmed that the WHO has deployed 11 experts to support Rwanda's rapid response to the Marburg outbreak.

Rwanda declared the Marburg outbreak late last month. As of Saturday, the country had reported 46 confirmed cases, including 12 deaths and five recoveries. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date stands at 1,748.

MVD is a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent. It belongs to the same family of viruses that causes Ebola virus disease, according to the WHO. MVD symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, and malaise, typically developing within seven days of infection.