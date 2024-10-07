RG Kar Tragedy: Junior Docs Want Message From Victim’S Mother Played At Durga Puja Pandals

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) Junior doctors protesting against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in August have decided to request the Durga Puja committees to play an audio-message from the victim's mother at the pandals.

They want the Puja committees to play the message on an hourly basis at their respective pandals during the forthcoming Durga Puja.

In the heart-wrenching message the victim's mother relates how the forthcoming festival has become totally colourless for her as well as for her family because of the macabre crime and her daughter's death.

The victim's family members have also decided to stage a dharna in front of their ancestral residence at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in protest against the ghastly crime.

“Is my daughter really dead? Or is she still alive among those junior doctors who are protesting for my daughter? Is she alive in those protesting people who consider my daughter as their daughter as well? My daughter had lots of plans for Durga Puja this year. But the immersion of my Durga has happened much before the ritual immersion of idols. I thank the people who have hit the streets so that I get justice for my daughter,” the victim's mother said in the message.

At the same time, she has appealed to the common people visiting the different Puja pandals to take a minute and pray to Goddess Durga so that justice for her daughter is ensured.

“I will request the common people to pray to Ma Durga to finish all the demons and evils on this Earth before going back. The protesting junior doctors did not study medicine to protest on the streets. But the situation has compelled them to hit the streets,” said the victim's mother in the message.

Already the fast-unto-death by protesting junior doctors on the issue has entered the third day on Monday, with one more doctor joining the other six initiating the hunger strike on Saturday evening.