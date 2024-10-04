عربي


Open AI Company, Which Developed AI Chatbot Attracted $6.6 Billion In Investments

10/4/2024 1:06:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company OpenAI, which developed a chatbot with generative artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT, has attracted investments totaling $ 6.6 billion, as a result of which its value may reach $ 157 billion, Azernews reports.

According to sources, according to the results of financing deals, OpenAI can secure its place among the most expensive companies in the world. In particular, the corporation managed to attract such major sponsors as technology giants Microsoft and Nvidia, as well as venture investors - Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures. Agency sources note that Thrive Capital has allocated about $ 1.2 billion for investments in OpenAI, and also intends to invest another $ 1 billion in the company next year if the creator of ChatGPT reaches certain revenue targets.

At the same time, Apple also initially expressed its intention to invest in OpenAI, but in the end it abandoned its plans. According to the agency, the projected revenue of the chatbot developer this year may reach $ 3.6 billion with growing losses that may exceed $ 5 billion. The company's goal for next year may be to increase revenue to $ 11.6 billion.

