Open AI Company, Which Developed AI Chatbot Attracted $6.6 Billion In Investments
Date
10/4/2024 1:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The American company OpenAI, which developed a chatbot with
generative artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT, has attracted
investments totaling $ 6.6 billion, as a result of which its value
may reach $ 157 billion, Azernews reports.
According to sources, according to the results of financing
deals, OpenAI can secure its place among the most expensive
companies in the world. In particular, the corporation managed to
attract such major sponsors as technology giants Microsoft and
Nvidia, as well as venture investors - Thrive Capital and Khosla
Ventures. Agency sources note that Thrive Capital has allocated
about $ 1.2 billion for investments in OpenAI, and also intends to
invest another $ 1 billion in the company next year if the creator
of ChatGPT reaches certain revenue targets.
At the same time, Apple also initially expressed its intention
to invest in OpenAI, but in the end it abandoned its plans.
According to the agency, the projected revenue of the chatbot
developer this year may reach $ 3.6 billion with growing losses
that may exceed $ 5 billion. The company's goal for next year may
be to increase revenue to $ 11.6 billion.
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108745831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.