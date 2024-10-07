Al Ghadeer Retains Qatar Arabian World Cup As Bluestocking Storms To Arc Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab Racing's legendary champion Al Ghadeer yesterday landed the Qatar Arabian for the second straight year as curtain fell on the thrilling Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend with exciting races at ParisLongchamp racecourse.

With this victory under his belt, Francois Rohaut-trained Al Ghadeer, who was ridden by Christophe Soumillon, confirmed his bid to keep the Triple Crown in its final leg in Doha.

H H Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani presented the trophy of the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup to H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi was also present.

H H Sheikh Abdullah also presented the trophy of the Gr1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Abdullah.

The Juddmonte Farms Ltd-bred and owned Bluestocking won the iconic race in impressive style for trainer Ralph Beckett under a perfect ride from Rossa Ryan.

The champion filly continues her victories with a second successive Gr1 victory.

Ambassador of Qatar to France H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, and H R H Prince Albert II of Monaco were also present during the trophy presentation ceremony.

Befitting finale in Paris

While seven of the day's races were group 1s, the main focus was on the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup and the Gr1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, given their prestigious standing as well as the staggering prize money they offer.

The former has a purse of €1m while the latter has €5m, which is the highest in the French racing programme. Besides, there were seven other races on the card.

QREC Chairman Al Mohannadi, Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah, President of the Asian Equestrian Federation and QREC Vice Chairman, Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish QREC

Acting CEO and Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari Director of Ooredoo Public Relations, Sponsorships and Marketing Communications crowned the winners.

In addition to the races, the final day of the iconic weekend saw heritage and cultural shows organised through the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture with QREC to introduce the dozens of thousands of the European spectators at ParisLongchamp to Qatari customs, most famous crafts and handicrafts, as well as the Qatari heritage in general.

The Ministry of Culture's pavilion was met with great interest from the spectators and racegoers.

Al Ghadeer wins again

Hands & heels winner of the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood on last run, the superstar Al Ghadeer (Al Mourtajez) took the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian World Cup for the second time.

Trained by Francois Rohaut and carrying the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, the five-year-old came into the race on the back of nine successive victories.

Al Ghadeer was ridden patiently by Soumillon and travelled with ease of the 2000m contest.

Entering the final straight, the five-year-old waited the open stretch to challenge Al Doha (Al Mourtajez) and Nour Al Maury (Azadi).

Soon in front, the high class colt went further clear to win under hands & heels by two and half lengths.

Rb Kingmaker (Baseq Al Khalediah) ran on in second while Ch'Ezza (AfAlbahar) took third.

Winning trainer said after the race:“He had a good race and he didn't pull today, It's the horse of a lifetime and I will never see one like that again.

Maybe there will be some more after, who knows. I've been waiting 40 years to have a horse like that and I've seen some really good ones”.

Bred by Mohammad Al Najafi, he is out of double Gr.2 (PA) winner mare Gharraa (Matador 12).

Fantastic Bluestocking

Winner of the“Arc trial” Gr.1 Qatar Prix Vermeille, Bluestocking (Camelot) made history with an incredible victory in the world's most famous race, the Gr.1 QREC sponsored Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Owned & bred by Juddmonte the four-year-old gave a first Arc winner to trainer Ralph Beckett and young jockey Rossa Ryan.

Right behind the leader Los Angeles (Camelot), Bluestocking travelled well in company of Haya Zark (Zarak).

Left alone in second after the injured Haya Zark was pulled up, the talented filly strode on to victory to win by one and a quarter lengths.

The remarkable Aventure (Sea The Stars) ran on strongly to grab second while the long time leader Los Angeles took third.

Bred by Juddmonte Farms (east) Ltd, she is out of a Gr.1 winner Emulous (Dansili, who is a full sister to Gr.3 winner First Sitting (Dansili).

Vertical Blue wins Qatar Marcel Boussac

An improving filly, Vertical Blue (Mehmas) claimed her first Gr.1 victory when landing the QREC sponsored Gr.1 Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches.

Owned by Gemini Stud &Argella Racing and trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, the two-year-old filly had a place chance from the trainer's words but improved dramatically to win and beat the hot favourite & stable mate Zarigana (Siyouni).

In a race led by Exactly (Frankel), Vertical Blue was about midfield on the inside of the strongly fancied Zarigana.

Entering the home straight, the leader kicked clear and left her rivals with a lot to do.

With Zarigana chasing the clear leader, Vertical blue always looked held by Zarigana but managed to put her nose on the line to beat Zarigana by a nose. Exactly was third.

Meanwhile, runner-up of the Class 2 £300.000 contest when last seen at Doncaster, the two-year-old Camille Pissarro (Wootton Bassett) showed his best foot to win the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Owned by M Tabor, D Smith, Mrs J Magnier & P M Brant and trained by Aidan O'Brien, the thoroughbred was the second string of Ballydoyle and was ridden by Soumillon who won this race for the first time.

With the unbeaten Misunderstood (Hello Youmzain) in the lead at a strong pace, the Irish-trained colt was patiently ridden in last.

Once the pace collapsed, Camille Pissarro quickly passed the whole field inside the final 200m to win by a neck.

Rashabar (Holy Roman Emperor) went second while the long time leader Misunderstood held on for third.

Makarova shines

Sporting the colours of Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd, Makarova (Acclamation) continued to improve when winning the Gr.1 Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines.

Trained by Ed Walker and ridden by Tom Marquand, the improving mare was a Gr.3 winner earlier this year and is now a Gr.1 winner.

Behind the leaders, Makarova always looked in a good position travelling nicely.

When jockey asked for effort, the fantastic mare responded really well to challenge the hot favourite Bradsell (Tasleet) to beat him by one and a quarter lengths.

Believing (Mehmas) was a close third.

Also yesterday, it was the British-trained three-year-old Friendly Soul (Kingman) who took the Gr.1 Prix De l'Opera Longines at ParisLongchamp.

Sporting the silks of George Strawbridge, Friendly Soul has now won five races from six life starts and gave a 1-2 in this race for trainer John & Thady Gosden.

Ridden by stable jockey Kieran Shoemark, the homebred filly tracked the leader Almara (Almanzor), who set a strong pace, in second.

Challenging for the lead inside the final 400m, the superb filly found more close home to win and beat stable mate Running Lion (Roaring Lion) by three quarter of a length.

Sparking Plenty (Kingman) ran on well in third.

Ramatuelle finally scores first Gr.1 success

The Gr.1 Prix de la Foret sponsored by QREC - saw the Christopher Head - trained, Ramatuelle (Justify) got back to winning ways after showing a huge model of consistency at the highest level.

The three-year-old ran under the colour of Infinity 9 Horses who is in partnership with Ecurie Des Monceaux, Hollymount Stud France SC, Chun Wai Kwok, Ilse Smits, Arthur Hoyeau and Clement Tropres.

With stable jockey Aurelien Lemaitre in the saddle, Ramatuelle traveled extremely well in the early stages of the 1400m contest.

Right behind the leader Matilda Picotte (Sioux Nation), the talented filly showed an impressive turn of foot to beat the favourite Kinross (Kingman) by three lengths.

The Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup is the second leg of the Triple Crown award, which Qatar launched years ago with the aim of increasing competition between owners and trainers of Arabian racehorses.

Every year, the HH The Amir Sword Festival at Al Rayyan Racecourse in Doha is the ideal occasion to hold the third and final leg of the Triple Crown.

If the winner of the Gr1 PA H H The Amir Sword is the same horse who has won the first two leg; namely, the Gr1 PA Qatar International Stakes at Goowood and the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup in the same season, the horse is declared a winner of the Triple Crown.

Last year, Al Ghadeer, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, won all three legs to be the second horse to realise the legendary achievement, following Ebraz, owned by H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani who did it in 2020.