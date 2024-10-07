Title Winners Praise 'Exceptional' Qatar Classic Organisation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: The 2024 Q-Terminals Qatar Classic Squash Championship came to a thrilling conclusion, solidifying the PSA Tour Platinum event's status as one of the premier events on the international squash calendar.

The tournament, which took place at the iconic Khalifa International and Squash Complex in Doha, saw the world's top-ranked players deliver dazzling performances.

Peruvian star Diego Elias and Egyptian World No.1 Nour El Sherbini clinched men's and women's titles in style, respectively.

The reigning men's world champion Elias won his second Qatar Classic title when he outplayed Egyptian World No. 2 Mostafa Asal, while El Sherbini finally succeeded in securing her maiden Qatar Classic title with a dramatic comeback victory over reigning World Champion Nouran Gohar, on Sunday.

As the champions bagged a prize of $215,000 each, Qatar's top-notch organising of the high-profile tournament was hailed once again.

Elias, who had reached the final three consecutive times, said he felt like home.

“The exceptional organisation here makes us feel like we're at home, and I'm thrilled to have finally won this title after coming so close before. It's a dream come true,” Elias said after his victory.

“I love it here. The way the organisers treat the players doesn't compare to anywhere in the world, so you're super happy. I enjoy every moment here and thanks to all of the organisers and everyone that makes this tournament possible,” Elias praised the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) for the flawless conduct of the marquee event.

“This is one of the best tournaments on tour and I'm just happy to be here every year.”

Even after his 14-match win streak was ended on Sunday by Elias, Asal said he enjoyed playing in Doha.

“Thanks to the Qatar Squash Federation and everyone who supported us. It's an amazing and unique tournament,” Asal said.

Meanwhile, the women's champion El Sherbini hailed the event as one of the best in the world.

“Qatar Classic is one of the best championships in the world, the organization is more than wonderful, and I am very happy to participate and win the title,” she said.

Her compatriot, the runner-up Gohar said it has been a pleasure and an honour all week to play in Qatar.

“Thank you so much to the organisers and all the sponsors. I'm lucky to be able to play five matches again on this court here. I can't wait to be back next year, hopefully on the winning side,” she said.

QTSBF President Nasser bin Ghanem Al Khelaifi said this year's tournament has been nothing short of spectacular.

“The level of play from the participants was truly world-class, and the organization met the highest standards of professionalism,” he said in a post-tournament statement.

“Diego Elias and Nour El Sherbini performed at a remarkable level and truly earned their titles. We are proud of the success this tournament has achieved year after year, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved,” Al Khelaifi said.