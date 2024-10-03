Next Big Things In Retail 2024 Kicks Off In November

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Following the announcement of Next Big Things in Retail 2024 , scheduled for November 12 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh – RDC Hotel & Centre, Fast Company Middle East is excited to highlight the major speakers and key sessions that will transform the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia and the region.

The one-day event will focus on the evolving retail industry, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and offering insights on topics such as digital innovation, retail technology, payment systems, sustainability, and customer experience. The summit will feature an impressive lineup of more than 300 global and regional industry leaders who will drive thought-provoking discussions.

Speakers include Cyril Seeman, Partner at Oliver Wyman, who will draw from his 14+ years of experience in corporate strategy and data analytics to discuss how retail businesses can embrace transformation in a dynamic market. Meanwhile a panel discussion entitled“How Can Retail Drive Profitable Growth and Economic Progress?” will bring together experts such as Ahmad Yousry, Co-Founder and CEO of Rabbit, and Erdem Inan, CEO of Trendyol Group, to explore how businesses can sustain growth while contributing to economic development in the region.

Another session will focus on“Dynamic Pricing and Its Impact on Customer Perceptions”, led by Nicolas Nath, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at The Giving Movement. Attendees can expect a deep dive into how pricing strategies influence consumer behaviour in the competitive retail market.

Next Big Things in Retail 2024 will also explore“AI's Role in Making Retail Smarter”, showcasing the latest advancements in retail technologies and their applications in optimising operations and enhancing customer engagement.

Samer Sayegh, CEO of Alsulaiman IKEA (Saudi Arabia and Bahrain), will take part in a fireside chat exploring whether retail can turn engagement into immersive experiences. Samer's two decade career in which he has led various industries will provide valuable insights into how immersive experiences can elevate brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.

Competing in the Digital Marketplace – Lessons from a Global Giant

How to Elevate Customers to Brand Ambassadors The Influencer Playbook: Winning Strategies for Maximum Engagement

In addition to these sessions, Nadine Njeim, actress, entrepreneur, and founder of NADINE NJEIM BEAUTY, will share her journey from a global icon to a trailblazer in the beauty industry. Her session will inspire attendees to rethink beauty standards and customer engagement strategies, showcasing how personal branding can revolutionise industries.

Attendees can also connect with top executives, entrepreneurs, and influencers such as Amy Roko, Saudi Arabia's renowned content creator and entrepreneur who has broken barriers in the modest fashion and beauty industries.

This year's summit promises to deliver valuable insights for all involved in the retail ecosystem, from CEOs and entrepreneurs to innovators and digital transformation leaders. With more than 300 participants expected, it is a key platform for industry thought-leaders to exchange ideas and collaborate on shaping the future of retail in line with Vision 2030.