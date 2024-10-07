Land-For-Job Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Lalu Yadav, Sons

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) In a major relief to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his two sons, a court here on Monday granted them bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land-for-job scam.

As per the order of the Rouse Avenue Court, Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are required to furnish bail bonds of Rs one lakh each.

The next hearing in the case will be on October 25.

The allegations are related to Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that several people were offered Group-D jobs in various railway zones in exchange for transferring their land to Lalu's family members or a related company.

Recently, the court summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, as well as other family members, in relation to the case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court stated that in its prima facie view, it had emerged that Lalu Yadav was in a position to facilitate public employment by his position.

The judge mentioned, "Various persons had parted with land parcels for Lalu's family at cheaper rates than prevailing market rates while dictating the summoning order."

Ordering the accused to to appear before it, the court had also indicated that the involvement of Tej Pratap Yadav cannot be ruled out.

Other accused involved in the money laundering case are -- former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad's daughter Hema Yadav, Amit Katyal, and Hridayanand Choudhary. The charges involve alleged money laundering of Rs 600 crore.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also granted sanction to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to proceed against Lalu Prasad Yadav in the corruption case.

The move came as a "double blow" to the Yadav family, intensifying the legal and political pressures on them.