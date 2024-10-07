RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav Get Bail In Land-For-Jobs Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons and party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case, PTI reprorted on October 7.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the bail on furnishing a personal bail of ₹1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them by the court earlier.

The judge had issued the summons after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused persons.

The final report was filed before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6.

The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

This is a breaking story, more updates coming...