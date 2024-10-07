Jashn-E-Rekhta 2024 Returns With Bigger Venue And Newer Shades Of Urdu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Urdu enthusiasts around the globe are rejoicing as the Rekhta Foundation announces the dates for Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024-the world's largest Urdu language, literature, and cultural festival-scheduled for December 13, 14, and 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The three-day festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of artistic expression, drawing audiences from across the world.

This year's festival will showcase over 200 artists across 40+ sessions, spread over three immersive stages.

Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024

will bring together an exciting blend of Ghazals, Sufi music, Qawwali, Storytelling, Mushaira, poetry recitations, and interactive sessions featuring celebrity conversations, masterclasses, and more. The festival will also include a curated Rekhta food festival (Aiwan-e-Zaiqa), a Books Bazaar, and the very popular Rekhta Bazaar featuring handicrafts and merchandise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024

has been thoughtfully curated keeping in mind the importance of promoting varied nuances of the Urdu language. The festival will open with a grand Sufi performance by Padmashri Kailash Kher on the inaugural evening of Friday, 13th

December.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, we've moved the festival to a new and a larger venue, ensuring comfort for visitors and providing an even more art-friendly environment. We intend to delve deeper into the realm of Urdu and introduce its lovers to the newer shades of the language's literature and culture.” said

Huma Khalil, Trustee & Creative Director, Rekhta Foundation .

Jashnerekhta

Jashn-e-Rekhta

has consistently drawn enormous crowds in its previous editions, and with its growing popularity amongst the youth, this year's event is expected to be bigger and more spectacular than ever.

Read Also Wrongs To Right: Songs Of The Byte Video: 'The Swinging 70s' Book Launched By LG Manoj Sinha

Sanjiv Saraf, Founder, Rekhta Foundation

added,“People from all backgrounds and parts of the country join their hands and hearts to make Jashn-e-Rekhta possible. It is only the love and warmth in the hearts of people towards their beloved language and the festival that keeps it ordered in spite of such a huge number of attendees. There is no denying that even a greater number of audience is going to turn up this year, and we must be prepared for it. We have taken significant steps to ease the rush on the venue. Being a lover of Urdu, I am as much excited to be a part of Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024 as anyone.”

Special Highlights of the Festival: The 2024 edition will feature several unique sessions, including: Nationalism in Urdu Poetry, exploring the overlooked nationalist spirit in Urdu poetry. The Art of Humor and Satire, examining Urdu's longstanding tradition of wit and satire. The Varied Art Forms of Urdu, delving into the visual and literary art traditions that have flourished within the Urdu language. Celebrating Delhi Poets and the capital's rich poetic legacy and vibrant music scene. Performances celebrating eminent lyricists from the realm of Urdu Poetry, Ghazal in its new avatar showcasing the blend of traditional Urdu music with contemporary styles. One of the key highlights of the festival will be the Grand Finale of Rekhta Baitbaazi- a national competition celebrating Urdu tradition, which is currently being conducted at various universities across India.

Having made its international debut in London in 2023 and expanded to Dubai in 2024,

Jashn-e-Rekhta

continues to grow in global stature. The festival's influence extends beyond India, offering a platform for literary and cultural exchange on a worldwide scale.

About Rekhta Foundation



Rekhta Foundation

is a not for profit organisation working towards empowering an ecosystem for regional languages to thrive in India.

The foundation aspires to make a positive societal influence through –

·





Preserving

literary works and oral traditional knowledge systems through digitization.

·





Promoting

languages by building mediums of celebration, engagement and learning.

·





Nurturing

the cultural heritage by reviving communities and artistic forms & expressions.

Rekhta Foundation has been operating online repositories that came into existence with the aim of

democratizing access

[providing

open & free of cost access] to all information and knowledge. This effort aims to create an inclusive knowledge society with universal access to knowledge and information about their linguistic legacy.

The Foundation has curated the one of the largest online repositories for

Urdu [rekhta ], Hindi [hindwi ], Rajasthani [anjas ], Sufi & Bhakti Traditions [sufinama ] & Gujarati [gujarati ]. Additionally,

we operate the largest trilingual dictionary [rekhtadictionary ] and Hindi dictionary [hindwidictionary ].

As part of our efforts to promote language, we concentrate on establishing mediums and platforms that facilitate audience engagement. We organize various cultural and literary festivals, podcasts, and educational modules on calligraphy, poetry, and more, to enable individuals to connect with the language and their heritage. Additionally, we engage with our audience on social media platforms and utilize our advanced audio and video studios to raise awareness and promote our cause.