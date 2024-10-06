Disrupt With Impact By Roger Spitz Reaches Bestseller On US Release: Essential Reading As Unpredictability Becomes The Norm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spitz's new Disrupt With Impact quickly ascended to #1 in multiple New Release and Bestseller categories across countries, including USA, UK, France, Brazil, and Germany. Disrupt With Impact achieved top rankings in several categories such as Business, Systems & Planning, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Intelligence, a nod to its broad and global relevance.

Acclaimed by reviewers, Disrupt With Impact offers a "well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions," according to Kirkus . The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as "an engaging and very enlightening read... the kind of book you can always refer to in the future," with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as "pure gold," affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

Disrupt With Impact focuses on four key areas:



Understanding what is different about the nature of disruption today.

How to drive innovative and transformative change.

The future of artificial intelligence and strategic decision-making. How to create your futures today using Spitz's proprietary Disruptive Thinking CanvasTM.

In 2024, Roger Spitz will be delivering nearly 100 keynote talks worldwide. You can already secure your spot to hear his insights during his 2025 Global Book Tour.

SOURCE Disruptive Futures Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED