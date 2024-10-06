Cordelia Moon A Panamanian Flagged Ship Was Attacked In The Red Sea
Date
10/6/2024 11:11:37 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The 24 crew members who were on board the Panamanian-flagged tanker Cordelia Moon, attacked in the Red Sea by the Houthis, are safe and no injuries have been reported. This was reported by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), which explained that, as the governing body of the Panamanian ship registry, it is aware of the incident. The attack occurred at 7:24 a.m. (local time) in the Red Sea by a small unmanned boat, causing a breach in the hull, he said. “The vessel is heading to port for an initial assessment,” the AMP said. The latest report from the website vesselfinder/es/ indicates that this Panamanian-flagged vessel is heading to the Suez Canal in Egypt.
MENAFN06102024000218011062ID1108751327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.