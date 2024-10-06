Cordelia Moon A Panamanian Flagged Ship Was Attacked In The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The 24 crew members who were on board the Panamanian-flagged tanker Cordelia Moon, attacked in the Red Sea by the Houthis, are safe and no injuries have been reported. This was reported by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), which explained that, as the governing body of the Panamanian ship registry, it is aware of the incident. The attack occurred at 7:24 a.m. (local time) in the Red Sea by a small unmanned boat, causing a breach in the hull, he said. “The vessel is heading to for an initial assessment,” the AMP said. The latest report from the website vesselfinder/es/ indicates that this Panamanian-flagged vessel is heading to the Suez Canal in Egypt.

