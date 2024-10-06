Israel Thwarted Iran Missile Attack But Defense Isn't Enough

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Iranian missile attack on Israel failed in all its major objectives. Remarkably, no Israelis were killed or – thanks to Israel's air defenses and its extensive system of shelters, plus help from US Navy ships in the Mediterranean.

There are two problems ahead. The first is that Iran has hundreds of ballistic missiles. It launched 180 on October 1, compared with 120 last April. Iran's aim is to saturate Israel's air defenses, which it partly managed to do this time.

The second problem is that at some point Iran will be able to mount nuclear warheads on its missiles. This creates an existential problem for Israel.

Israel cannot reasonably rely only on air defenses, no matter how good they are. It has to go after the enemy's ability to muster hundreds of ballistic missiles. This means that one of Israel's main security interests is to destroy launch capabilities and hit manufacturing sites for the missiles. Israel's other imperative is to destroy Iran's nuclear weapons capability, something that former President Trump immediately grasped .

As it is, Israel was largely successful fending off the latest attack. One Palestinian man was killed in Jericho on the West Bank, hit by part of a missile body from a shot-down rocket. (The Palestinian Authority does not have a civil defense system. Nor does Hamas in Gaza, aside from tunnels for its army.)

Iran made many claims and published fake images to demonstrate how it defeated Israel. But even Russian mil-bloggers such as Rybar recognized Iran's propaganda and denounced it. Rybar wrote :

Israel has a layered and partially integrated air defense system. It is linked to US air defenses and relies on an Israeli long-range radar, Green Pine (EL/M 2080), and a US secret radar site in the Negev known as Site 512, operated by some 120 US personnel. According to published reports, Site 512 features a powerful long range X-band radar (AN/TPY-2) which is also used to support the US THAAD terminal high altitude air defense system.

During Iran's April 13 combined missile and drone attack on Israel, Israel and its neighbor Jordan and the US Air Force (possibly also Saudi Arabia) shot down all the drones and the 120 cruise missiles, mainly using fighter aircraft.

In contrast, this time there were no drones or slow-flying cruise missiles. There were only ballistic missiles fired from Iran plus Hezbollah's short-range missiles fired from Lebanon. Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles, and there were approximately 100 or more Hezbollah missiles in the north of Israel.