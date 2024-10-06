Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Northern City Of Haifa, Causes Casualties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Oct 7 (NNN-NNA/MA'AN) – Hezbollah attacked an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa last night, causing casualties, Hezbollah said in a statement.

“In response to the targeting of civilians, and the massacres of the Lebanese people, committed by the Zionist enemy, the Islamic Resistance launched last night, a salvo of 'Fadi 1' missiles, at the Carmel base, south of Haifa,” said the statement.

“The Islamic Resistance will remain ready to defend Lebanon and its proud, oppressed people, and will not hesitate to do its duty to deter the enemy from its arrogance and aggression,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Zionist military said that, following the sirens that sounded late last night, in the upper Galilee area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as falling in the area.

Several casualties were reported due to rocket strikes in the city of Haifa and Tiberias, Israeli media reported.

According to Magen David Adom, the regime's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organisation,“one person” was injured, as a result of a rocket impact in Tiberias, following a barrage launched from Lebanon.

However, at least eight people were reportedly evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, for medical treatment following the rocket attack.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has been conducting an intensive attack on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA/MA'AN

