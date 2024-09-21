Indonesia 'Blood Nickel' Risks Too Grave To Ignore

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Earlier this month, the US government

sounded the alarm

over the use of

forced

in the nickel mines of Indonesia.

The finding has major implications for the transition because large amounts of nickel are needed to produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries and other low-carbon energy technologies.



Indonesia, which holds nearly a quarter of the world's nickel reserves, employs around 6,000 Chinese migrant workers under often exploitative conditions: low wages, extended hours, surveillance and isolation.

This new listing highlights what has long been known about Indonesia's troubled nickel industry and underscores China's determination to dominate critical mineral supply chains-regardless of the human or environmental cost.

Indonesia's nickel industry is under intensifying scrutiny, not only for labor rights violations but also for its severe environmental damage.

BASF's recent

withdrawal

from a US$2.6 billion nickel refinery in Weda Bay, Indonesia, reflects mounting global concerns. Although BASF attributed its decision to market dynamics,

calls

from environmental and human rights groups against the project played a significant role.

BASF's exit and the US Department of Labor's forced labor

finding

should serve as a wake-up call for the clean energy and automotive sectors.

