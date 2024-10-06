OIC Welcomes French President's Call Halting Arms Exports To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed, Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron's calls for halting arms exports to the Israeli used in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, and finding a solution to the conflict.

In a press statement, the OIC noted that this is aligned with international humanitarian law, the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion, and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The OIC urged France to recognize the Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital supporting Palestinian people's right to self-determination, it also said that the continued military and financial support to the Israeli occupation "encourage it to commit further crimes and violations against Palestinians".

It also called on all countries to take necessary actions, including imposing arms bans, ending any business dealings that may harm Palestinians, and imposing sanctions on the Israeli occupation to force it to immediately halt its military aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron, called, Saturday, for stopping arms shipments to the Israeli occupation, adding that ""The priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to carry out fighting in Gaza." (end)

