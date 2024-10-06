Forever Is Now 4Th Edition: Fusion Of Ancient, Modern At Giza Pyramids

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) This October, the iconic Giza Pyramids will be the backdrop for the fourth edition of Forever Is Now , Egypt's groundbreaking art exhibition. Curated under the auspices of the of Culture, Ministry of & Antiquities, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Experience Egypt, with the patronage of UNESCO, Forever Is Now brings together 12 international artists from 13 countries, each contributing their unique voice to a collective dialogue that bridges time and cultural boundaries. The exhibition, running from 24 October to 16 November 2024, invites visitors to embark on a journey of discovery, where art serves as a bridge between history and the present day.

This year's exhibition embraces a captivating theme, positioning both artists and visitors as modern-day archaeologists, unearthing the hidden layers of meaning embedded within the ordinary. The use of unconventional materials further underscores this vision, reminding us that, like archaeology, art demands an eye for the unexpected and the courage to celebrate the mundane.

The fourth edition of Forever Is Now will feature a diverse array of artistic expressions, with artists from the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, South Africa, Belgium, Lebanon, France, Egypt, India, Greece, Spain, Canada, and beyond, all contributing their unique narratives to this extraordinary artistic dialogue. The Giza Pyramids serve not only as a backdrop but as an integral part of the artistic experience, where ancient history and modern innovation collide.





For the first time, this year's exhibition will showcase two AI parallel projects. The first, by Egyptian-American artist and multidisciplinary designer Hassan Ragab, supported by Meta, bridges technology and traditional art, offering a fresh perspective on how artificial intelligence can contribute to and expand the realm of creative expression. In addition, Saudi artist Daniah Al Saleh will present a 10-minute video project entitled Evanesce . This piece revisits the golden era of Egyptian cinema (1940s-1960s), exploring how these films influenced Middle Eastern societies by subtly challenging norms around fashion, love, and personal expression. Blending research with machine learning, Evanesce reimagines the experience of watching classical films, evoking a sense of nostalgia while questioning how cinema shapes our collective memories and perceptions of reality.

This year's exhibition is made possible due to the support of the exhibition's partners, including Alex Bank, Barta & Partners, Afrexim Bank, Total Energies, BICC cables, DHL, Egyptair, Bibliotheca Alexandrina, Sawiris Foundation, Leopelle, TV5 Monde, MO4 Network, Designboom, and Art Africa.





Forever Is Now will feature the following artists and their unique contributions:

Chris Levine (United Kingdom): Levine, celebrated for his pioneering work in light art and spatial awareness, will create an installation that draws on sacred geometry and astronomical ratios, particularly those found in the Great Pyramid of Khufu. His work offers a contemplative space, inviting viewers to explore the universal truths embedded in the Giza Plateau.





Federica Di Carlo (Italy): Di Carlo, known for her deep connection to nature and the cosmos, will present an installation that symbolizes the infinite possibilities of life and the unseen energies that surround us, merging the scientific with the mystical in a thought-provoking manner.





Ik-Joong Kang (South Korea): Kang, renowned for his intricate mosaics, which bring together thousands of small canvases, each representing a story or memory, will create a work at Giza that draws parallels between the ancient world and modern life, symbolizing the collective memories that shape our present.





Jake Michael Singer (South Africa): Singer, creating large-scale installations that explore the tension between natural landscapes and urban environments, will present a work that reflects on the juxtaposition of the ancient desert with modernity, challenging viewers to rethink their relationship with nature and history.





Jean Boghossian (Belgium/Lebanon): A master of the art of fire, Boghossian's burnt canvases and sculptures are a testament to the transformative power of flame, representing both destruction and creation. At the Giza Pyramids, his work echoes the enduring spirit of rebirth.





Jean-Marie Appriou (France): Appriou, known for his dreamlike sculptures that blend mythology with contemporary concerns, will craft an ochre clay boat at the Giza Plateau, which symbolizes transitions through time, accompanied by a“child character” representing the connection between past, present, and future. The evolving nature of the artwork reflects the passage of time, as the Nile clay cracks and changes.





Khaled Zaki (Egypt): Zaki, known for his unique perspective that melds ancient Egyptian forms with modern abstraction, will present sculptures that resonate with the timelessness of the Pyramids, embodying a fusion of past and present in their design and materiality.





Luca Boffi (Italy): Boffi explores the intersection of natural and artificial environments through his use of grids as optical devices. His work engages communities in a shared exploration of space and memory, transforming the Giza Pyramids into a canvas for collective action.





Marie Khouri (Canada/Lebanon): Khouri merges her Egyptian heritage with global influences, creating flowing arabesque forms that spell out universal messages of peace and unity. Her work reflects a deep connection to bothher roots and her journey as a global artist.





Shilo Shiv Suleman (India): Suleman merges Eastern and Western symbols to create immersive installations that represent a rebirth of consciousness. Her work, inspired by the blue lotus flower, offers a space for connection and peace, blending ancient Egyptian and Indian motifs.





STUDIO INI by Nassia Inglessis (Greece): Inglessis is known for her sculptures that take form and transform human interaction. Her sculpture at Giza invites viewers to engage physically and transform it as an integral part of its liquid solidity, as they journey into the past of the Ancient Egyptians to form a vision of the monument of the future that unites the Human, the Technological and the Elemental.





Xavier Mascaro (Spain/Latin America): Mascaro integrates architecture, design, and sculpture in his works, which often interact with the environment. His contribution to the exhibition at Giza plays with perspectives and perceptions, making the viewer question the boundaries between what is ancient and what is new.





Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, the founder of Art D'Égypte, shares her excitement for this year's exhibition:“We are thrilled to present the fourth edition of 'Forever Is Now' at the majestic Pyramids of Giza. This year's exhibition is particularly special as it marks the first time we are featuring artists from Asia, opening up new dialogues and connections across borders. Our concept delves into the rich narratives of our past while exploring the transformative power of contemporary art.”



