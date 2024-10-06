King Receives French Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs
10/6/2024
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) his majesty
King Abdullah II on Sunday received French Minister
for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot at Al Husseiniya Palace, where they discussed the dangerous regional developments.
During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the importance of stepping up international efforts to reach comprehensive calm that prevents the expansion of conflict in the region and the world, calling for an end to the Israeli war in Gaza and Lebanon.
The King warned that the Israeli government's practices undermine the prospects of peace, adding that the two-state solution is the only way to ensure the region's security and stability.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison attended the meeting.
