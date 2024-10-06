عربي


King Receives French Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs

10/6/2024 2:49:08 PM

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) his majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot at Al Husseiniya Palace, where they discussed the dangerous regional developments.
During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the importance of stepping up international efforts to reach comprehensive calm that prevents the expansion of conflict in the region and the world, calling for an end to the Israeli war in Gaza and Lebanon.
The King warned that the Israeli government's practices undermine the prospects of peace, adding that the two-state solution is the only way to ensure the region's security and stability.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison attended the meeting.

