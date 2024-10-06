Azerbaijan Strengthens Its Resolve And Revives Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Having achieved a great victory by restoring its territorial
integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale
projects to ensure the sustainable resettlement and economic
activity of the population forcibly displaced from their lands in
the regions freed from occupation. Immediately after the liberation
of Azerbaijani territories, reconstruction efforts began. Under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is achieving
significant success in socio-economic development.
It should be noted that by the decree of the head of state,
October 4 has been declared Jabrayil City Day. On the occasion of
the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Jabrayil, the head of
state visited the city. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening of a residential
complex built in Jabrayil on October 4, presenting keys to
apartments to residents who moved into new homes.
Furthermore, the Great Return program and its associated
infrastructure projects are being rapidly implemented. Master plans
for each city have been approved, and the process of opening new
complexes and creating jobs continues. Residents are returning to
their ancestral lands, which are beginning to thrive again.
It is important to note that these lands suffered under Armenian
brutality for many years. Infrastructure, mosques, and cultural
monuments were destroyed by Armenian vandals. The President
specifically addressed this issue in his speech.
"I was horrified when I came to Jabrayil for the first time
after our historic victory. We knew that Armenians had shown their
brutality everywhere in our lands. We knew that most of our
territories were in ruins, but it was impossible to imagine such
brutality and inhuman actions. There were almost only two buildings
left in Jabrayil, and Armenian soldiers were stationed there as
well."
The head of state called on Armenia's patrons-countries that
support it. "Some Western countries that support Armenia today and
justify its occupation policy should open their eyes and take a
look. They see, but they ignore. They accuse us, and sanctions are
applied against us. Not a single sanction has been imposed on
Armenia for 30 years."
It should be noted that all norms and principles of
international law have been grossly violated by Armenia. However,
Armenia has insisted on continuing its policy of aggression,
claiming 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory as its own and
maintaining its occupation. Even worse, it has implemented a policy
of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan.
In his speech, the president mentioned the Khojaly genocide and
noted that these injustices are largely ignored by Western
countries.
"Has an official representative of any Western state ever
criticized Armenia? No. They have even ignored the resolutions of
the UN Security Council, the foremost organization in the world.
Yet, these resolutions must be implemented. In 1993, four
resolutions were adopted. Did anyone say a word to Armenia by 2020,
telling them they had occupied those lands and should leave?
No."
The head of state also addressed the activities of the Minsk
Group, stating that they attempted to justify the Armenian
occupation to some extent.
"What was the Minsk Group doing? Only ignoring these issues,
justifying the Armenian occupation, and inciting us to accept a
humiliating peace. This was the Minsk Group's activity. When we
raised our rightful voice on international platforms, we were told
that our words were too harsh. This rhetoric does not bring peace
closer; it drives peace away. We were urged to find common ground
with Armenia and make peace, despite having lost the war. We heard
all this, both in official speeches and behind closed doors. Our
position was unequivocal, decisive, and unchanging: not one inch of
land can remain under occupation! If the issue cannot be resolved
peacefully, we will resolve it through war. My words are in all
archives. What should they say to that?! There is no military
solution to this conflict."
President Ilham Aliyev stated that Western countries,
particularly those with vested interests, used every tactic to
reconcile us with defeat so we would not liberate our lands from
occupation.
"France and similar Western countries did everything they could
to make this occupation permanent. Look at the extent of this
injustice: the very countries that wanted to cede our lands to
Armenia pretended to be solving this conflict. Their real intention
was to keep us under constant pressure and grant those lands to
Armenia. What were their proposals? They suggested granting
independence to the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Province.
This speaks volumes about their hypocrisy!"
The President also drew attention to the Russia-Ukraine war and
the approach of Western countries, particularly France and the
United States, towards that conflict. It should be noted that when
Azerbaijani lands were under occupation, our voice was not heard by
those countries.
"What do they say? They assert that the territorial integrity of
Ukraine must be restored and that Ukraine must use weapons. They
provide all kinds of arms to Ukraine. Yet, why was the response to
our occupied lands different? Our territorial integrity was also
violated. Our people-1 million people-were left homeless. Who was
helping us? Why was there hypocrisy when 1 million people were
living in wagons, dormitories, kindergartens, and tents? We demand
answers to these questions. But where do we see the response? Still
in the form of anti-Azerbaijani actions."
The head of state pointed out the inadequate attitude of the
United States.
"I was informed this morning that 60 pro-Armenian congressmen in
the U.S. Congress appealed to the American government to impose
further sanctions on Azerbaijan. I read that application this
morning; it is an ugly appeal, but it cannot affect our resolve.
What this shows is that the hostility towards us does not cease.
When I looked at that application, I suspected that the author and
the address were the same, as it was directed to the Secretary of
State of the U.S. State Department. I have no doubt that this
appeal is also being drafted within the American State Department.
In essence, they write letters to themselves to threaten us and
accuse us. After all, what have we done? We have liberated our
native land. Did any Armenians live here? No, they are the
inhabitants of Jabrayil."
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's commitment to the reconstruction and
revival of its liberated territories is rooted in the great victory
achieved in restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
This monumental success has paved the way for extensive efforts to
rebuild and enhance the regions that were once under
occupation.
Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has
embarked on large-scale projects focused on restoring
infrastructure, creating economic opportunities, and resettling
displaced populations. This multifaceted approach not only
underscores the nation's determination to reclaim its land but also
highlights its achievements in fostering sustainable development.
As Azerbaijan continues to rebuild and rejuvenate these
territories, it sets a powerful example of resilience and progress,
ensuring that its lands thrive once more in the wake of a historic
victory.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.