Russians Reinforcing Units, Conducting Engineering Operations In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector of the front, the enemy is reinforcing units near Hlyboke and conducting engineering work near Lukiantsi.

Ukrinform reports this citing a message from the press service of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group on Telegram .

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian occupying forces. Near Hlyboke, the enemy is making isolated personnel movements to reinforce units at forward positions and attempting logistical support operations using rigging teams," the message states.

As noted, near Lukiantsi, the Russian troops continue to carry out engineering operations on the occupied positions. Near the settlement of Tykhe, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on logistics operations. Throughout the night, they conducted aerial reconnaissance to locate units of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Additionally, in Vovchansk, the enemy moved personnel individually to conduct logistical support and replenish current losses.

According to Ukrinform, as of October 6, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 660,470 personnel, including 1,250 over the past day.