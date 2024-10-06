(MENAFN) The current geopolitical landscape is fraught with tensions surrounding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, raising alarm about the possibility of escalation. Despite the critical nature of the situation, discussions about its implications seem to be lacking, which is concerning given the potential consequences at stake.



The situation could become particularly volatile if British Prime Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden decide to allow Ukraine to utilize the long-range defensive missiles they have provided. These missiles have the capability to strike not only regions of Russia close to its borders but also strategic military sites deep within the country, including munitions depots and air bases. Such actions could provoke significant retaliation from Russia.



Civilian casualties have become a tragic reality of this conflict, a fact acknowledged by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. He has cautioned that allowing Ukraine to deploy these advanced weaponry could result in direct confrontation between Russia and the West, especially NATO.



In reaction to perceived provocations from the United Kingdom, Moscow has expelled six British diplomats, accusing them of "espionage and sabotage" and asserting that London has engaged in several unfriendly actions towards Russia. The British Foreign Office has strongly refuted these claims, deeming them baseless.



Putin could escalate his retaliatory strategies by targeting NATO allies, potentially through cyberattacks, assassination attempts, and sabotage of essential infrastructure such as undersea cables and pipelines. He might also consider disrupting civil aviation operations with drones or executing limited strikes on NATO bases in Estonia. Additionally, the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine could serve as a stark reminder of Russia’s nuclear capabilities and its commitment to military deterrence.



Moreover, Putin might contemplate attacking significant cultural and historical landmarks in Kyiv, which have, thus far, been largely unaffected by the war.

