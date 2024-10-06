Brazil’S Sugar And Beef Exports Soar To New Heights In September

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sugar and beef exports reached unprecedented levels in September, solidifying the country's position as the world's leading exporter of these commodities.



The Secretary of Foreign Trade MRE released this remarkable data, showcasing Brazil's agricultural prowess on the global stage. Sugar exports from Brazil totaled an impressive 3.954 million tons last month.



This figure narrowly surpassed August's record of 3.921 million tons and eclipsed the previous high of 3.951 million tons set in October 2020.



Brazil's dominance in the sugar remains unchallenged despite recent challenges. Interestingly, these record-breaking shipments occurred despite a crop deficit caused by dry weather conditions.







The drought in south-central Brazil, while detrimental to crops, inadvertently boosted sugar production efficiency. Dry conditions allowed for more grinding days and increased sugar output in the country's primary producing region.



Typically, rainy weather forces harvest operations to halt. However, the dry spell facilitated uninterrupted work in the fields and at the mills. Additionally, the lack of rain benefited port operations, which often cease during wet conditions.



Brazil's beef exports also hit a new monthly high in September, continuing a trend of record-breaking performances throughout 2024. The country shipped 252,000 tons of chilled and frozen beef, excluding processed products.



This marked a significant 28% increase compared to the same period last year. The previous record for fresh beef exports stood at 237.3 million tons, set in July.



Industry data revealed that Brazilian beef shipments in August were primarily driven by demand from China, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.



These achievements underscore Brazil's crucial role in global food supply chains. The country's ability to maintain and increase exports, even in challenging conditions, demonstrates its resilience and adaptability in the agricultural sector.

