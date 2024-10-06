Anil Agarwal Foundation bags Mahatma Awards 2024 for CSR Excellence

(MENAFN- mslgroup) New Delhi, October 4, 2024: Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Limited, has bagged the 'Mahatma Award 2024 for CSR Excellence'. The event was hosted on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti at India International Centre in New Delhi.





(From left to right) Dr Kiran Bedi, First Lady IPS Indian Police Service (Rtd), Former Lt Governor Puducherry and Amit Sachdeva, Gandhian and Lawyer, Founder Mahatma Award, known as the ‘CSR Man of India’ presents the Mahatma Award to Khurram Naayaab, Head of Governance, Anil Agarwal Foundation



The esteemed award recognizes AAF and all initiatives under the Foundation towards women & child development, animal welfare, healthcare, skilling & livelihood and sports sectors. With an expenditure of INR 437.87 crore in FY2023-24, AAF has benefitted 1.73 crore lives across 1200+ villages in India. AAF has also pledged INR 5,000 Cr over a period of five years towards India’s socio-economic development aimed to benefit 75 lac community members.



Mahatma Award recognizes and celebrates impact leaders and change-makers across the globe, who are making a social impact and leading the way to a sustainable future. Since its inception, Mahatma Award continues to honor the most accomplished sustainable, responsible, social efforts and initiatives within the private, public, and development sectors.





