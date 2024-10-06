Slight Temps Increase Expected Sunday, Moderate Conditions In Coming Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday, exceeding their seasonal averages by 3-4 C. This will result in relatively hot weather across most regions, with some low-altitude clouds appearing in southern parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be light, coming from the southeast.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, mercury levels will decrease a few degrees on Monday, bringing moderate weather to the highlands and plains, while relatively hot conditions will persist in the desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some low-altitude clouds will appear over the northern and central regions, with northwesterly winds blowing at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming brisk in the evening.On Tuesday, temperatures will dip slightly further, resulting in generally moderate weather. Low-altitude clouds will continue to appear, especially in northern and central parts of the Kingdom, with moderate northwesterly winds that will occasionally pick up.The weather on Wednesday is expected to remain moderate overall, with low clouds in northern and central regions, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally intensify.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 34 C – 18 C, western Amman 32 C – 16 C, northern highlands 31 C – 16 C, Sharah highlands 29 C – 14 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 36 C – 24 C.