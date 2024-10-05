Cablebús: Mexico City’S Skyline Transport Evolves Into Tourist Magnet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico City's Cablebús system has transformed from a mere solution into a attraction.



The recently opened Line 3 connects Los Pinos to Vasco de Quiroga in Santa Fe. Thousands of people queue up to ride it, especially on weekends.



The Cablebús , operational since 2021, has captured the interest of both locals and foreign tourists. Some agencies now offer tours, particularly for Line 2. These tours cost between 700 and 800 pesos per person.



Line 2 stands out as the most popular for tours. It runs from Constitución de 1917 to Santa Marta, crossing the Sierra de Santa Catarina.



The route passes through various neighborhoods in Iztapalapa, Mexico City's most populous borough.







Iztapalapa boasts over 100 murals painted by 40 urban artists. These artworks, visible from the Cablebús, cover themes like female empowerment, traditional trades, and migration. They have become a major draw for tourists.



During the Cablebús construction, a colorful mosaic project painted 3,400 house facades. This urban improvement covered 495,000 square meters, enhancing the area's visual appeal.



Tour companies promote the Cablebús experience with enticing descriptions. One agency offers, "Imagine flying over Mexico City's largest neighborhood." These tours often include visits to local attractions like museums and traditional pulquerías.

According to Mexico City's government, Line 2 serves 65,000 people daily. It has seven stations, 305 cabins, and 59 towers. Guinness World Records recognized it as the world's longest urban cable car line in August 2021.



The newest addition, Line 3, provides access to cultural landmarks. These include the National Film Archive, Chapultepec Forest's Fourth Section, and the National Art Warehouse.



While specific tours for Line 3 aren't yet available, its route promises a rich cultural experience. Cablebús has successfully combined practical transportation with tourism appea .



It offers unique views of Mexico City's diverse neighborhoods and cultural sites. This innovative system continues to attract both commuters and sightseers alike.

