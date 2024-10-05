MATTER Flags Off Mission 'AERATHON Bharat' From Statue Of Unity

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gujarat, India

The mission aims to unite the people of India by raising awareness about climate challenges and driving the transformation toward sustainable mobility.

The ride explores country's diverse terrains and engage with local cultures, to embrace the evolving reality of electric vehicles, that deliver unapologetic performance.

An extraordinary journey breaking stereotypes, spanning 25 states and venturing along offbeat paths with an electric motorbike, will inspire change and pave the way for a beautiful, sustainable future for both people and the planet. MATTER is a proud partner of NITI Aayog's Shoonya - Zero Pollution Mobility Campaign. AERATHON is also supported by impact-led organizations like EARTHDAY

MATTER Group, India's leading electric mobility company, has officially launched its mission, AERATHON Bharat, from the iconic Statue of Unity today. AERATHON Bharat is a pioneering initiative that brings together the people of India on a shared platform, promoting awareness of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. These solutions are crafted to be versatile and reliable, thriving across the diverse terrains of our great nation.



AERATHON BHARAT FLAG OFF





The starting point of this ambitious journey, standing tall as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, symbolizes India's strength, unity, and forward-thinking. It resonates with MATTER's mission to unite India in its shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly transportation. Against the magnificent backdrop of the Statue of Unity, the AERATHON Bharat sets the tone for a transformative movement in the world of electric vehicles.





AERATHON AERA UNVEIL





“At MATTER, we aim to be a catalyst for the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy and mobility options. Our mission is to provide transportation that enriches lives while preserving the planet and delivering unapologetic electric motorbikes. Whether for daily commutes or adventures into new horizons, every ride should evoke a sense of freedom, not guilt about the future,” stated the founders of MATTER , alongside the MATTER team, reaffirming the company's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.





AERATHON Bharat is MATTER's ambitious mission towards achieving no emissions. This extraordinary journey spans 25,000 kilometers across 25 states, traversing India's diverse landscapes-from coastal plains and rugged mountains to bustling cities and serene villages. Kicking off in Gujarat, the journey will pause at numerous cultural and environmental landmarks, celebrating India's rich heritage and natural beauty. This ride showcases the versatility and new experiences offered by electric motorbikes, serving as a platform to promote sustainable mobility, engage with local communities, and raise awareness about the pressing environmental challenges we face. By advocating for sustainable choices, MATTER seeks to inspire individuals and

communities to embrace cleaner transportation solutions for the betterment of both people and the planet, while supporting the "Innovate in India" and "Make in India" initiatives.





The AERATHON Bharat mission is rooted in the urgent need to tackle climate change and accelerate the adoption of sustainable options. Through this journey, MATTER aims to highlight the tangible effects of climate change-such as shifts in ecosystems, rising temperatures, and the loss of biodiversity-especially in rural and remote areas. The ride will also celebrate local changemakers and organizations dedicated to sustainable practices, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration with them. Each stop along the route will include community interactions, where MATTER will advocate for eco-friendly initiatives, such as embracing electric vehicles, reducing carbon emissions, utilizing renewable energy and safe riding following the traffic rules.





With AERA, the geared electric motorbike, MATTER exemplifies the transformative potential of modern electric vehicles to empower individuals, reduce environmental footprints, and enhance quality of life. AERATHON Bharat transcends a ride that embodies India's commitment to a greener tomorrow, delivering practical solutions to today's pressing environmental challenges. Join us on this exhilarating journey as we navigate India's diverse landscapes, connecting with inspiring changemakers, and work together toward a cleaner, more sustainable and a safer future. By championing sustainable mobility, AERATHON Bharat pays homage to India's innovative spirit and its commitment to leading the global movement toward a sustainable future.





MATTER is a proud partner of NITI Aayog's Shoonya - Zero Pollution Mobility Campaign , and the AERATHON initiative is supported by impact-led organizations like EARTHDAY.





About MATTER

MATTER is a forward-thinking technology startup driven by its vision to lead India into a sustainable future. Founded in January 2019 in Ahmedabad, MATTER has made significant investments in technology development, embracing an“Innovate in India” approach to create advanced electric vehicle platforms and energy storage systems. The company is proud to introduce the AERA, India's first geared electric motorbike, which is poised to hit the roads soon.





With a team of over 600 innovators, MATTER is committed to empowering cleaner mobility through its in-house developed technology stack and groundbreaking innovations. The company has established its presence in the industry by securing the Clarivate South Asia Innovation Award in the Automotive category, underscoring its dedication to pioneering advancements. Additionally, MATTER has been recognized as the "Innovation Startup of the Year" at the Outlook Business Spotlight Awards, highlighting its relentless pursuit of breakthrough solutions in the automotive sector.





MATTER's intellectual property achievements are noteworthy, boasting a portfolio of over 275 patent filings, including 48 granted patents, in areas such as powertrain cooling, battery management, gearbox technology, charging infrastructure, and manufacturing automation.





Details about MATTER AERA

MATTER AERA represents the pinnacle of MATTER's commitment to engineering excellence, featuring a proprietary 5 kWh liquid-cooled battery and powertrain that deliver unparalleled performance and longevity. Its innovative 5-amp onboard charging system empowers riders to charge conveniently anywhere, making it the ideal companion for both urban commuting and long-distance adventures.





Setting a new standard in connectivity, the AERA boasts a 7-inch touchscreen equipped with internet-enabled features such as navigation, music, and calls, all designed to enhance the riding experience. MATTER is excited to announce that deliveries of the AERA will begin this festive season, ushering in a new era of electric mobility for the Indian market. The MATTER AERA has also been honored as the "Star Electric Bike of the Year" at the Entrepreneur's India EV Show Awards, a testament to its cutting-edge design and performance.