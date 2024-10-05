Jaghori Residents Fund Construction Of Health Centre Building

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The of a centre building, funded by local residents, has begun in the Jaghori district of southern Ghazni province.

Tribal leader Zaki told Pajhwok Afghan News, construction work on the health centre, costing 45 million afs paid by locals, started yesterday in the Angori Bazaar area of the district.

Zaki said:“The spirit behind the initiative is to address the problems Jaghori residents are faced with, especially the women of this area.”

The construction of the health centre would account for 45 million afs pooled by locals and a number of Afghans living abroad, he added.

A local doctor, Aimal Alizai, told Pajhwok the health centre would address the problems of the area people.

Some patients died on their way to Ghazni City due to the lack of a health centre in the area and the lousy condition of roads, Alizai said.

Public Health Director Dr. Mohammad Zeerak expressed pleasure over the step and promised cooperation with the locals in solving their problems.

The three-storey health centre will be built on 2.5 acre of land, having three halls, 30 rooms, a surgery department, maternity and pediatric wards, a lab and other necessary facilities, Zeerak explained.

The people of Jaghori district have already paid for the construction of some other development projects such as bridges, roads, dams and schools.

aw/mud

Views: 0