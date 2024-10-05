Six Soldiers, Including Lt. Colonel, Martyred In Fierce Clash With Militants In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic exchange of fire between security forces and in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, six Pakistani soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, were martyred. At the same time, six terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted during the night between October 4 and 5, targeting militants in the region. A fierce gun battle ensued, resulting in the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, who was leading the operation against the insurgents.

Five other brave soldiers, Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Yousaf Ali, and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed, were among the fallen heroes.

The ISPR further stated that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to eliminate terrorists from the area. Following the encounter, security forces cordoned off the region and launched a clearance operation to neutralize any remaining threats.