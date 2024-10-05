Russia's Voronezh Region Attacked By Drones Overnight, Fire Breaks Out
Date
10/5/2024 5:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Voronezh region, an attack by drones was reported overnight into Saturday, resulting in a fire at one of the enterprises.
According to Ukrinform, the Astra Telegram channel reported this with references to the Governor of Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev.
Gusev stated that a drone attack occurred on several enterprises producing civilian production. As a result of the attack, one person sustained injuries from drone fragments.
Additionally, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, the regional head reported.
At the same time, Russia claimed that during the night of October 4 to 5, the country's air defense forces had shot down 10 drones over Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk regions.
As Ukrinform reported, overnight, October 4, a fuel depot caught fire in Voronezh region following a drone attack, while in Perm region, another fuel depot was also on fire, although its causes were not disclosed.
