Russia's Voronezh Region Attacked By Drones Overnight, Fire Breaks Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Voronezh region, an attack by drones was reported overnight into Saturday, resulting in a fire at one of the enterprises.

According to Ukrinform, the Astra Telegram reported this with references to the Governor of Voronezh region, Oleksandr Gusev.

Gusev stated that a drone attack occurred on several enterprises producing civilian production. As a result of the attack, one person sustained injuries from drone fragments.

Additionally, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, the regional head reported.

inof

At the same time, Russia claimed that during the night of October 4 to 5, the country's air defense forces had shot down 10 drones over Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk regions.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight, October 4, a fuel depot caught fire in Voronezh region following a drone attack, while in Perm region, another fuel depot was also on fire, although its causes were not disclosed.